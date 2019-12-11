Marsha Kay Self BLYTHEWOOD - Marsha Kay Self, 65, of Blythewood, died peacefully in her sleep on December 8, 2019. Born in Butler, Pennsylvania on August 10, 1954, she was a daughter of the late Charles Henry and Florence Marie Collier Donaldson. Marsha grew up in Chicora, Pennsylvania and was a graduate of Pittsburgh University. She was currently employed as a Trade Supervisor for the SC Department of Employment and Workforce. She was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and loved sewing, gardening and crafting. Survivors include her beloved daughter, Kimberly Self McCutchen (Luther Oliver "Mac" McCutchen, IV) of Murrells Inlet; three sisters, Carol Bache (Orin), Linn Hershberger (Don), and Kim Pakutz (George), all of Pennsylvania. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Wayne Self; and her brother, Ronald Donaldson. Services for Mrs. Self will be announced at a later date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Catholic Charities of South Carolina, 901 Orange Grove Road, Charleston, SC 29407, or to , 6437 Garners Ferry Road, Suite 1129, Columbia, SC 29209. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 11, 2019