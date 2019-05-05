Marshall McCoy Chandler GILBERT - Marshall McCoy Chandler, 71, of Gilbert, husband of Barbara Wallace Chandler Owens, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was born on October 25, 1947 in Columbia SC to the late Marshall Carr Chandler and Martha Griffin Chandler. He retired from John H. Harland in 2001 after 30 years and was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Carl Chandler; one brother, Johnny Chandler (Rita); several nieces and nephews; his beloved cat "Tigger", The Smartest Cat in the world; two of the best Friends and Neighbors, Miguel Cano Arroyo and Best Fishing Buddy, Laurie Ricard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Bobby Travis Chandler; and two sisters, Elaine Chandler Elkin and Christine Chandler Craps. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 in the chapel of Thompson Funeral of Lexington. Burial will follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 1 p.m. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Kindred at Home Healthcare. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on May 5, 2019