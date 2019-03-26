Marshall Hennies Connor COLUMBIA - Marshall Hennies Connor, June 20, 1927- March 23, 2019, retired Master Sergeant, US Army. Graveside Service with Military Honors, 1:00 pm Saturday, March 30th, 2019, at Oakbrook Memorial Park, 3007 Highway 25 North, Hodges, SC. For online condolences and a more detailed obituary please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 26, 2019