Service Information
Palmer Memorial Chapel
1200 Fontaine Place
Columbia , SC 29202
(803)-786-6300
Visitation
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Palmer Memorial Chapel
1200 Fontaine Place
Columbia , SC 29202
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Palmer Memorial Chapel
1200 Fontaine Place
Columbia , SC 29202
Obituary

Marshall Edward "Moe" James COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Marshall Edward "Moe" James will be at 11:30AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Palmer Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6-8 PM. On Saturday February 8, 2020, Marshall James transitioned with his family by his side. Born on Christmas Day, 1940, he was the third of four children of the late Willie James and Ruth Marshall James. He was born in Columbia, S.C. In his formative years, he developed a passion for sports and played almost all that were available to him. And he had the athletic skills and the talent to match his interests. He attended C.A. Johnson High School where he lettered in three sports: football, basketball, and tennis. During his junior and senior years, he was the starting center on the varsity football team. He was especially proud of the fact that when he played for the C.A. Johnson Hornets, they routinely beat their cross-town rivals, the Booker T. Washington Tornados. When he was a high school junior, he met Gloria E. Schumpert, C.A. Johnson's 1957 Homecoming Queen. Gloria would become the love of his life and wife of over 55 years. After graduating from high school, Marshall first attended Iowa State University on a football scholarship. Finding it too far from home and too cold, he transferred to S.C. State College where he played center for the Bulldogs. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education in 1963. He returned to Columbia and began employment at the S.C. Department of Corrections where he worked in the Department of Inmate Education. In 1967, he joined his father-in-law at F.B. Schumpert Lumber Company. When Frederick Benjamin Schumpert died in 1974, Marshall became the company's President. Marshall and Gloria worked together at F.B. Schumpert for over 34 years, and they retired in March 2008. Throughout his life, Marshall loved to cook, and he cooked foods of all kinds in various types of cuisine. He was especially known for his barbeque ribs. He spent almost every day of his retirement tending to his vegetable garden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an aunt, Carrie M. Barnett, and a brother, William D. James. Marshall is survived by his beloved wife Gloria; three children: Marshall S. James, Michael F. (Keisha Sutton) James, and Beth M. (Michael) James-Davis; five grandchildren: Nola, Michael, Shelby, Michelle, and Aaron; two sisters, Delores J. Richardson and Ruth L. Whitney; one niece, three nephews, one great-nephew, one great-niece, and many close and loving friends. Please visit

