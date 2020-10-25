1/1
Marshall McCain
1932 - 2020
Marshall E. McCain
November 27, 1932 - October 22, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Mr. Marshall E. McCain, 87, of Columbia, died Thursday, October 22, 2020. Born in Richland County, he was a son of the late William Arthur and Carrie Louise Boland McCain and married to the late Corene Collins McCain for 65 years. Marshall served in the US Air Force and retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad. He was a member of the Dentsville Masonic Lodge #398 and North Trenholm Baptist Church. Marshall enjoyed his retirement by spending time with family, working in his yard, and hunting.
Survivors include his daughters, Marsha Jones (Jimmy), Missy Skipper (Rusty); six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Roberta McCain; special sister, Vernell Walker, and canine companion, Snoopy.
The funeral service for Mr. McCain will be held 2 o'clock, Sunday, October 25th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 o'clock. The burial will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 9 o'clock, Monday, October 26th.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
OCT
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
OCT
26
Burial
09:00 AM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
