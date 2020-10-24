Marshall Watts
December 2, 1934 - October 22, 2020
Lugoff, South Carolina - Marshall Watts died on October 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Nick and Julia Peak Watts. He was married to Freda Arrants. He is survived by his wife; four sons, Steve, Rusty, Keith (Sitina) and Terry; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marshall attended Lugoff First Baptist Church. He was educated in Lugoff and Camden Schools. He served eleven years in the National Guard. He retired after 24 years from DuPont.
After retiring, he volunteered with the Red Cross and The Sexual Assault Center of Camden. He taught himself to play the autoharp and played with numerous groups. While traveling (camping), he played on stage with some semi-pro bands. Once while on stage with an all female Blue Grass Band, he was asked to tour with them. He loved the time he spent on stage playing, singing and an occasional joke. He sang in churches and had a program in three nursing homes. He taught himself to paint at age sixty. Five paintings show different Camden street scenes were put in prints.
Visitation will be Monday 10-11:00 am at Powers Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of life service at 11:00 a.m. A private burial will be held at a later date in Lugoff First Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
or a charity of one's choice
.
Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net
.