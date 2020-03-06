Martha A. Knott GASTON Martha A. Knott, 86, was born June 30, 1933 in Columbia, SC and passed away on Wednesday March 4, 2020. Mrs. Knott loved gardening and her hummingbirds. She is survived by her daughter, Vicky Alexander (Larry) of Swansea; son, Michael Eugene Knott (Beth) of North; four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and sister, Thelma Trawick of Lexington. She was predeceased by her husband, William Knott, five brothers and one sister. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Chapel of Hope Mausoleum at Southland Memorial Gardens with entombment to follow. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church, 648 St. Matthews Rd., Swansea, SC 29160. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Mar. 6, 2020