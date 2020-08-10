1/
Martha Amick
1931 - 2020
Martha Ellen Amick GILBERT - Martha Ellen Amick, 89, of Gilbert, SC passed away eighth of August, 2020. She was born in Gilbert, SC on February 14, 1931, the third of ten children to the late Horace Clayburn Amick and Eva Rosabelle Frick Amick. Martha attended the Gilbert School System grades 1-12. She was unable to complete the last few weeks of her 12th grade due to health issues. She was very instrumental in assisting with raising her younger siblings as she enjoyed being at home, and was a good contributor to the many tasks which were always required on a family farm with a large household with younger children. Martha was gifted with good penmanship and wrote many, many letters to her relatives, friends and acquaintances over a period of many years. Martha is survived by one sister, Ann Amick Adams; three brothers, Robert Amick, Bruce Amick and Heyward Amick. Martha was preceded in death by her sisters, Frances Amick Davis and Caroline Amick Frick; brothers, Hubert Amick, Thomas Amick and Ray Amick. Milton Shealy Funeral Home of Batesburg has the body and is in charge of the funeral arrangements. The graveside service will be at Cedar Grove Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, 1220 Cedar Grove Road, Leesville, SC 29070 at 11: 00 AM on Monday, August 10, 2020 with Pastor Joe Woodward presiding. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.

Published in The State on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedar Grove Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Milton Shealy Funeral Home
115 N. Pine St.
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29006
803-532-6100
