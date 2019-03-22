Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Armstrong. View Sign

Martha "Marty" Jane Ruetz Armstrong IRMO - Martha (Marty) Jane Ruetz Armstrong, 85, of Irmo, South Carolina, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. Born on July 25th, 1933 in Toledo, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Wayne and Dorothy Ruetz. She attended Bowling Green State University and received her Bachelors of Science in Education. Her inner creativity and passion for art lead her to teaching for 20 plus years in the Anthony Wayne School District. This passion for art spilled over into many forms such as quilting, painting, and other types of crafts that continued after her retirement. Martha Jane is survived by her four children; Jamie Hilborn (Bob Leady), Wendy Muenzer (Chris), Wesley Armstrong, and Tracy Armstrong (Pam). She is also survived by her former Spouse Jack Armstrong. Her long life enabled her to enjoy 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, affectionately known to them as their "Giga". The Family will be holding a private celebration of life on Saturday March 23rd, 2019 with internment at a later date. In lieu of flowers you may donate to a .

