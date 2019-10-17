Martha Arthur Chavis BLYTHEWOOD, SC Funeral service for Mrs. Martha "Jeanette" Arthur Chavis will be held at 2:00 p.m. (viewing at 1:00 p.m.) Friday at New Free Hope Independent Church, 1128 Marthan Road, Blythewood with burial at the church cemetery. Visitation for Mrs. Chavis will be held today 5:00 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are her husband, Rudolph Chavis; children, Tracy Chavis, Karen (Robert) Delly, and Myron (Melody) Chavis; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Mrs. Chavis can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 17, 2019