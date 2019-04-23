Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Bodie. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Nell Golden Bodie COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Martha Nell Golden Bodie, 88, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, with burial following in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service in the church's Narthex. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Bodie passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born in Sparta, TN on November 4, 1930, she was a daughter of the late James Hiram Golden and Martha Sparkman Golden. Martha graduated with a BA in elementary education from Tennessee Tech and received her Master's from George Peabody School for Teachers. Over the years, she taught at Hyatt Park Elementary, Irmo Elementary and Harbison West Elementary. She retired in 1990 after teaching 4th grade in the Columbia area for 30 years. Martha was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. In her later years, she was an avid reader and enjoyed the company of her grandchildren. Surviving are her husband, Paul B. Bodie of Columbia; son, Benjamin Bodie of Columbia; daughter, Catherine B. Peebles (Jim) of Columbia; grandchildren, Sarah Golden Bodie, John Jordan Peebles and William Charles Peebles; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by four brothers and a sister. The family wishes to thank the nursing staff of Laurel Crest and sitters from BeWell Home Services and Right at Home for all the care they provided. Memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 525 St Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories may be shared at

Published in The State on Apr. 23, 2019

