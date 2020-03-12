Martha Bright Stewart COLUMBIA, SC - Funeral services for Mrs. Martha Bright Stewart will be held 11:00 a.m. (viewing at 10:00 a.m.) Friday at First John Baptist Church, 1516 Daulton Road with burial at Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church, 11121 Monticello Road with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation for Mrs. Stewart will be held today from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are her daughters, Margaret Mixon, Jean Stewart, Jayne Stewart and Sherri Wilson; sons, David Stewart, Jr. and Dean Stewart; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Mar. 12, 2020