Martha E. Coney COLUMBIA - Martha E. Coney, Betty as she was known by her family and friends, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born on November 24, 1930 in Columbia, SC to Melcher and Martha Petermann. She was a graduate of Dreher High School and a member of Ravenwood Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, visiting the beach, reading her bible, and cooking for her family. Betty is survived by her grandson, Aaron Day (Rebecca); granddaughter, Jennifer Coney Wall (Leonard); and 1 great-grandson. Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM on June 19, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Interment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on June 17, 2019