Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Obituary

Martha Crosswell Eargle Hudgens COLUMBIA - Martha Crosswell Eargle Hudgens entered into eternal rest on May 18, 2019, after a long illness. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dr. John Hampton Hudgens II. A quintessential Southern lady, Martha was beloved by family, friends, and community. "Grace was in all her steps, heaven in her eye, in every gesture, dignity and love." (John Milton) The greatest joy of Martha's life was being John's wife, loyally and enthusiastically supporting him throughout his career in education and sharing in the blessings of their family. She was a devoted and beloved mother to son John Hampton Hudgens III (Karen) and daughter Lillian Hudgens Dennis, and a proud and loving MeMa to her five grandsons: Timothy Eric Dennis, Jr. (Marlee), John Hampton Hudgens IV, Joshua Hudgens Dennis, Luke Gerard Hudgens, and Nicholas Crosswell Hudgens. Born June 17, 1939 in Orangeburg, SC, Martha was the only daughter of the late Dr. Homer Melton Eargle and Claribel Parham Eargle. She was predeceased by her brother Homer Melton Eargle Jr., and is survived by her brothers Charles Parham Eargle (Marie) and Edwin Sylvester Eargle II (Pam), as well as brothers-in-law Dr. Roy Edward Hudgens, Jr. (Lottie), John Warren Edwards, and Dr. Patrick Harley Dennis (Myrtle Ann). She was also very close with numerous nieces and nephews. Martha graduated from Orangeburg High School in 1957. She met her husband John at Newberry College, where she caught his eye wearing a red dress, which became her signature color. An Honor Graduate in 1961, Martha was a member of the Newberry College Singers, Chairman of the Women's Council, and a member of Who's Who. Having majored in Education, she taught in Orangeburg District 5, and in Lexington/Richland 5. Martha was also a member for more than 50 years of the PEO Sisterhood, a women's organization with a focus on providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide. Always active in her church and steadfast in her faith, Martha was a childhood member of Orangeburg Lutheran Church where she was baptized and served as a Caravaner for the Luther League of America, the church's official youth organization. As a member of Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, Martha served as a Sunday School teacher, Deacon and Elder. She also served on many committees, noting her favorite was the Flower Committee. In recognition of her commitment, Martha was awarded a Presbyterian Women Lifetime Membership. Exposed to the joys of travel at an early age, Martha relished many wonderful trips throughout Europe shared with her husband, experiences that infused her tastes in fashion, decor, art and floral design. A consummate hostess, Martha loved to entertain in her home, where each event was elegant and festive due to her attention to detail. Her home was always welcoming and often filled with flowers from her garden especially her winter camellias and fragrant summer roses. She was a member of WildeWood Garden Club and pursued a lifelong love of gardening. She will be missed but will live on in our hearts: "God gave us memory so we may have roses in December." (J.M. Barrie) The family would like to thank Retha Scott for her loving care of Martha, Dr. Floyd Ashton Cribbs, IV for his support and guidance, and the aides in the Memory Care Unit for their care and assistance. A Service of Witness to the Resurrection for Martha will be held at 11:00, Saturday, May 25, at Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, 6500 Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206, with a reception to follow in the Church Parlor. The Rev. Dr. Ellen Fowler Skidmore will be officiating. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 5:00-7:00 at home, 221 Beaver Dam Road, Columbia, SC 29223. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials can be made to the John and Martha Hudgens Endowed Scholarship at Newberry College, 2100 College St., Newberry, SC 29108 or to Forest Lake Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden, 6500 N. Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206. Memories and condolences may be shared at

