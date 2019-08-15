Martha Maddox LEXINGTON, SC - Martha Ellen Polson Maddox, 92, of Lexington, SC, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Kornegay Funeral Home Camden Chapel. Graveside burial will be private. Memorials may be made to Apraxia Kids (in honor of Cole Dodson), Cardello Building, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 202, Pittsburgh, PA 15223, or Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44 th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY, 10036. The daughter of the late Charles Loman Polson and Nora Tidwell Polson, Martha was born in Camden. She was the widow of Charles E. Maddox. Martha is survived by her daughters, Elaine Cockrell and Judi Newton, both of Lexington, SC; three grandchildren, Ryan M. Cockrell and Amber (David) Howells, both of Lexington, and Kayla (David) Dodson of Wagener; five great-grandchildren, Kayden and Morgan Howells, Cole, Paige, and Garrett Dodson; three sisters, Barbara Horton and Frances Griswold, both of Camden, and Jackie Lee of Columbia.; and two brothers, Alvo Polson of Saginaw, MI and Buster Polson of Camden. Martha was predeceased by grandson, Patrick Cockrell; sisters, Bernice Polson and Stella Pritchard; and brothers, John L Polson, C.L. Polson and Woodrow Polson. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Maddox family at www.kornegayfuneral.com
Published in The State on Aug. 15, 2019