Martha Ponder Gantt LEXINGTON - Martha Ponder Gantt, 78, of Lexington, died Friday, May 17, 2019 in her home surrounded by loved ones. Born November 24, 1940, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Fred and Lucetta Roberts Ponder. Mrs. Gantt was a 1957 graduate of Brookland-Cayce High School and a 1960 graduate of Furman University. She later earned her Master of Science in Counseling from Long Island University and her Ed.S. in Adult Education and Administration from Western Kentucky University. While her husband was a Chaplain in the US Army, she participated in Protestant Women of the Chapel. Mrs. Gantt also played the organ and piano at Ft. Jackson, Ft. Campbell, and Colts Neck, NJ. Professionally, Mrs. Gantt served for 26 years as a civil servant for the U.S. Department of Defense. Always a supportive Pastor's wife, she served in the WMU and many other organizations within the churches her husband was pastoring. Mrs. Gantt was a current member of Trinity Baptist Church and was a longtime member of Saluda River Baptist Church where she attended the We Care Sunday School Class. Mrs. Gantt's legacy is being a loving Pastor's wife, mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Gantt is survived by her husband of more than 59 years, Reverend Dr. Stephen Y. Gantt, Col. US Army (Ret.); children, Deborah Gantt McCallum (Vic) and Susan Gantt Huey (Drew); as well as her grandchildren, Joshua Cook, Lindsey Parker, Joel Parker, and Lauren Martin. A funeral service will be held at 3 o'clock, Monday, May 20th at Trinity Baptist Church with the Rev. Eddie Coakley and the Rev. Johnny Muller officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service at the church beginning at 2 o'clock. Interment at Woodridge Memorial Park will be private. Memorials may be sent to Trinity Baptist Church, 2003 Charleston Hwy, Cayce, SC 29033, Edisto Baptist Association, PO Box 1401, Lexington, SC 29071, or to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646. Memories and condolences may be shared at

