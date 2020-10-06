1/1
Martha "Mott" Graham Cooper
1932 - 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Funeral services for Martha "Mott" Graham Cooper, age 88, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with the Reverend Dr. Paul Harmon leading the services. A brief reception will begin immediately following the services at the funeral home. Private burial will be held at Sumter Cemetery in Sumter, SC.
Mrs. Cooper died on Saturday, October 3, 2020 after a long illness and a brief stay at Palmetto's Living Center.
Mrs. Cooper, wife of the late Charles W. Cooper, was born in Loris, SC on February 12, 1932, a daughter of the late Russell Clinch Graham and Mabel McNabb Graham. She graduated from Loris High School and Draughon's Business College of Columbia, SC.
Mrs. Cooper was a longtime member of Washington Street United Methodist Church, UMC Circle #6, The Traxler Sunday School Class, and a faithful volunteer at her church. She volunteered with mailing church bulletins and especially loved volunteering as the cashier for Lenten lunches. She was also a member of the Clemson IPTAY Scholarship Fund for 64 years.
Mrs. Cooper is survived by her sons, Charles William Cooper, Jr. and his wife, Rhonda of Anderson, SC and Graham Albert Cooper of Columbia, SC; and her daughter, Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Cooper of Columbia, SC. Affectionately known as "GrandMott" to her beloved grandchildren, Perry Tillman Cooper of Phoenix, Arizona, Bennett William Cooper of Central, SC, Faith Graham Cooper of Charleston, SC, and Hope Nicole Cooper of Columbia, SC.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Graham Covington of Alexandria, VA and a brother, R.C. Graham of Calabash, NC.
The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to Dana Powers, Tanya Parker, The Palmettos Assisted Living Center, and Caris Healthcare.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Good Samaritan Fund or Soup Kitchen, Washington Street United Methodist Church, 1401 Washington Street, Columbia, SC 29201.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



Published in The State on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
