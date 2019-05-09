Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha K. Wright. View Sign Service Information Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium 256 Main Street Batesburg-Leesville , SC 29070 (803)-532-4411 Send Flowers Obituary

Martha K. Wright LEESVILLE - Martha Kline Wright died peacefully in Franklin, NC on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the age of 98. She is survived by her children, Guy G. Wright, III (Sandy) of Gaithersburg, MD; Francis W. Wright (Ruth) of Boca Raton, FL; Wayne A. Wright (Brenda) of Boise, ID; Anita W. Stockton (Tommy) of Franklin, NC, as well as her 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Guy G. Wright of Leesville; parents, Joseph and Elda Lenore Kline; sisters, Mildred Theurer, Ruth Horning, and twin sister, Myrtle Moyer, all of PA. Born in Spruce Hill, PA on October 31, 1920, Martha was reared in the Tuscarora Valley and attended Port Royal High School. She later worked in state government in Harrisburg, PA, where she met her future husband Guy, who was born in Albuquerque, NM, Martha and Guy were married 62 years and she was a member of Gilbert United Methodist Church. Funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Gilbert United Methodist Church in Gilbert, SC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Burningtown-Iotla Fire and Rescue, 30 Daves Creek Road, Franklin, NC 28734.

