Martha Carter Kendall NORTH AUGUSTA - Mrs. Martha Carter Kendall, 92, wife of the late John R. Kendall, entered into rest on Friday, May 22, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Survivors include her daughters, Cindy Heron (Brock) and Julie Plymale; her grandchildren, Brock Heron, Jr. (Ginny) and Brantley Alvanos (Alex). Memorials may be made to the Tri-Development Center of Aiken County, P.O. Box 698 Aiken, SC 29802-0698. Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The State on May 26, 2020.