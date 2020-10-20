Martha Kinsey
October 22, 1927 - October 18, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Mrs. Martha Kinsey, 93, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, surrounded by her family. A private graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Mrs. Kinsey was born in 1927 in Maxton, N. C. She was the daughter of the late Mary and Calton McGirt. Mrs. Kinsey grew up a block from her church and her school, both of which influenced her greatly throughout her life. Her family moved to Charlotte, where she attended Central High School, graduating in 1945. Because of Martha's work ethic as a student and Central's outstanding reputation, upon graduating she obtained a highly sought after accounting job with a large company in Charlotte.
In June of 1946, Mrs. Kinsey married Don Kinsey, upon his return from serving in World War II, and they lived in Columbia the rest of their lives. They had two sons, Donnie and Rodney.
In addition to being a devoted mother, Mrs. Kinsey worked for Pacific Mills and then for Covenant Presbyterian Church. In 1963, Mrs. Kinsey was employed by the South Carolina State Department of Education (SDE) in Human Resources, where she worked for thirty-one years. She retired from the SDE in 1994.
Mrs. Kinsey has always been an avid writer. With her cousin, Dr. Martin McGirt, she wrote and published a history of their family—The McGirts of North Carolina. She also enjoyed writing pieces for the Rice Estates newsletter in her later years. Martha was also an ardent traveler and traveled extensively with her friends.
Mrs. Kinsey spent her life serving others. In addition to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, she delighted in serving her church, Northeast Presbyterian. She was a member of the Friendship Class, the Senior Solos, and was the treasurer for the Circle of Faith. She also served as the registrar of the Shepherd's Center of Columbia and the corresponding secretary for the Federation of Women's Club of South Carolina. Whether at work, at church, at home, or in her community, she always sought to understand the needs and struggles of others, while giving help in practical ways.
Mrs. Kinsey's life was marked by kindness, joy, meekness, and resilience. She was a devoted Christian; and she looked forward to her daily Bible study and prayer, which was a part of her life since she was a young girl.
Mrs. Kinsey is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law: Donnie Kinsey of Columbia, Rodney Kinsey (Donna) of Stuart, Fla., three grandchildren; Michael Kinsey (Shauna) Rod Kinsey (Jen), Jill Kinsey Hadley (Craig), seven great-grandchildren; Palmer, Abbie, Reilly, Buddy , Eli, Will and Kate. She was predeceased by a grandson, Kevin Kinsey.
The family would like to thank the many friends, caregivers, and medical personnel who have so lovingly supported Mrs. Kinsey during the past few years with visits, meals, wonderful care, and other kindnesses too numerous to mention.
The family requests that memorials be made to Northeast Presbyterian Church, 601 Polo Rd, Columbia, S. C. 29223.
Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
