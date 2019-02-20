Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Lawson. View Sign

Martha Caroline Lawson HUNTSVILLE, AL Ms. Martha C. Lawson, age 92, of Huntsville, Alabama, passed away at HarborChase of Huntsville on February 10, 2019. Martha was born in Russell County, AL in 1926. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin F. Lawson and Rebecca Reaves Lawson. Martha graduated from Auburn High School and later earned bachelor's and master's degrees in education at the Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University). Martha taught school in Alabama, Florida and Georgia and retired from the faculty at the University of South Carolina in Columbia where she was also a member of the Washington Street United Methodist Church. Throughout her life, Martha was known for her love of travelling and her love for her family. She is survived by her sister Rebecca Lawson Newman (Don) of Huntsville, AL and by her niece Elizabeth Newman of Atlanta, GA, and nephews Lawson Newman (Andrea) of Jackson, MS and Wesley Newman of Huntsville, AL. Martha's brother Dr. Benjamin F. Lawson (Joy) of Walterboro, South Carolina predeceased her, but she is also survived by her nephews Benjamin M. Lawson (Diane) of Sarasota, FL, and Mark M. Lawson (Vickie) of Birmingham, AL and Deborah Campbell Lawson (wife of the late David R. Lawson) and her great niece Erin Ashley Martha Lawson (their daughter) of Charleston, SC. The family would like to thank the staff and administration at HarborChase of Huntsville, particularly Leigh Ann Hamby, for her assistance in the final months of Martha's life, and the staff at Hospice of North Alabama, particularly Destin Ellison for the wonderful care that she provided Martha in the final months of her life. A graveside service was held at the Memorial Park Cemetery, 1000 E. Samford Ave., Auburn, AL 36830 on February 18, 2019. Funeral arrangements were provided by Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, AL.

1500 Frederick Road

Opelika , AL 36801

