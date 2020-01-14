Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha McConnell Kearse. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Martha McConnell Kearse BARNWELL - Martha McConnell Kearse, 78, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in The Pruitt Health Barnwell with her loving family at her side. Martha was born in Andrews SC. on April 17, 1941. She was the daughter of the late L.L. "Jim" McGee and Geneva Thompson McGee. She was a graduate of Barnwell High School and Columbia Jr. College majoring in business. Martha loved to knit, read and work with crafts. She also loved to play golf and bridge in her younger days. She was a member of the Barnwell United Methodist Church and a former member of Bethel Park United Methodist Church in Denmark SC. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Barnwell United Methodist Church with Chaplain Larry Jesion officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church. Survivors include a daughter, Rosalyn "Roz" Kearse Dyches (Mike) of Barnwell, granddaughters, Kearsten Dyches Hudson (Kevin) of North Augusta and Kayla Holley Hall (Jonathan) of Summerville; great grandchildren, Jaylyn, Jaiden, Harmony-Jene, Hallie, Jon Jon and Ila Rose; a brother Emery T. McConnell of Edisto Beach. She was predeceased by her birth father, Willie McConnell, parents L.L. "Jim" McGee and Geneva T. McGee, brother, Laverne McGee, sister, Eleanor M. Allen, daughter, Constance "Connie" K. Holley and grandson, Sean-Michael Dyches. The family thanks the many wonderful resident friends, nurses and assistants at the Pruitt Nursing Home in Barnwell. Memorials may be made to The Animal Advocates, PO Box 1924, Barnwell SC 29812 or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Bethesda MD. 20814. Please sign our on line register at

Martha McConnell Kearse BARNWELL - Martha McConnell Kearse, 78, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in The Pruitt Health Barnwell with her loving family at her side. Martha was born in Andrews SC. on April 17, 1941. She was the daughter of the late L.L. "Jim" McGee and Geneva Thompson McGee. She was a graduate of Barnwell High School and Columbia Jr. College majoring in business. Martha loved to knit, read and work with crafts. She also loved to play golf and bridge in her younger days. She was a member of the Barnwell United Methodist Church and a former member of Bethel Park United Methodist Church in Denmark SC. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Barnwell United Methodist Church with Chaplain Larry Jesion officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church. Survivors include a daughter, Rosalyn "Roz" Kearse Dyches (Mike) of Barnwell, granddaughters, Kearsten Dyches Hudson (Kevin) of North Augusta and Kayla Holley Hall (Jonathan) of Summerville; great grandchildren, Jaylyn, Jaiden, Harmony-Jene, Hallie, Jon Jon and Ila Rose; a brother Emery T. McConnell of Edisto Beach. She was predeceased by her birth father, Willie McConnell, parents L.L. "Jim" McGee and Geneva T. McGee, brother, Laverne McGee, sister, Eleanor M. Allen, daughter, Constance "Connie" K. Holley and grandson, Sean-Michael Dyches. The family thanks the many wonderful resident friends, nurses and assistants at the Pruitt Nursing Home in Barnwell. Memorials may be made to The Animal Advocates, PO Box 1924, Barnwell SC 29812 or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Bethesda MD. 20814. Please sign our on line register at molefh.com Published in The State on Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close