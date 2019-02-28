Martha M. McElveen KINGSTREE - Martha Louise McIntosh McElveen, 79, wife of John D McElveen, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Greenville Hospital System under in-patient hospice care. The family will have a private burial on Saturday, March 2, 2019. A memorial service celebrating the life of "Miss Martha" will be held at 2pm on Sunday, March 3, 2019, in the Williamsburg Academy Gymnasium, located at 1000 Sandy Bay Road, Kingstree SC 29556. Visitation immediately following the service. Memorials may be sent to: Williamsburg Academy (Attn: Martha McElveen Stallion Fund), 1000 Sandy Bay Road, Kingstree SC 29556; Kingstree Presbyterian Church, 229 Sumter Highway, Kingstree SC 29556; and , 123 Antrim Drive, Greenville SC 29607 or online at www.act.alz.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family on the obituaries page at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha McElveen.
Williamsburg Funeral Home
332 E Main St
Kingstree, SC 29556
(843) 355-6262
Published in The State on Feb. 28, 2019