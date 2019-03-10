Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Martha Cooper McParland "Martie" COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Martha Cooper McParland, 70, will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Forest Lake Presbyterian Church. A private interment will be in the church memorial gardens. The family will receive friends following the service in the Parlor. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Ms. McParland passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on September 20, 1948, she was a daughter of the late John Felix McParland and Sara Cooper McParland. Martie received her BA from Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA and her Master's degree in social work from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH. She retired as clinical manager with the Western Reserve Council on Aging. Martie was a member of Forest Lake Presbyterian Church and Presbyterian Women Circle #1, as well as a past member of Spring Valley Rotary Club. Surviving are her sisters, Anne M. Amma and Elizabeth Rozek both of Columbia; brother, Patrick V. McParland (Karen) of Minnesota; two nieces; and two nephews. Memorials may be made to Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, 6500 N. Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206; or Spring Valley Rotary Club, P.O. Box 24342, Columbia, SC 29224. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

