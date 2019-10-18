Martha Nickles Buckner

Service Information
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC
29379
(864)-427-3665
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Union Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Union Presbyterian Church
Obituary
Martha Nickles Buckner CLINTON, SC - Mrs. Martha Nickles Buckner, age 94, widow of I.M. "Buck" Buckner, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Presbyterian Home in Clinton. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Union Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Union Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the services at Union Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be made to Union Presbyterian Church, 101 W. South St., Union, SC 29379 or to the Presbyterian Home, 801 Musgrove St., Clinton, SC 29325. S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Published in The State on Oct. 18, 2019
