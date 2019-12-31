Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Poag Upshur. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Martha Poag Upshur SUMTER, SC - Martha Poag Upshur was born in Sumter, South Carolina April 6, 1938. She died December 6, 2019 in Los Angeles California due to complications of Alzheimers Dementia. She was the daughter of Martha Poag Upshur and James Blanding Upshur. She was educated in the public schools of Sumter and first matriculated to Queens College transferring to Transylvania University in Lexington Kentucky completing her Bachelor of Arts Degree. Completing two years in Europe as a civilian with the Arm Forces Entertainment Division she returned to the US to pursue graduate work in psychology at Ohio University. Her early career began working as an educator first working with high risk youth on the child psychiatry unit at The Medical University of South Carolina transitioning to work at Sumter High School working with high school youth with Disabilities. Later she worked in adult education teaching humanities and public speaking at Central Carolina Technical College before pursuing a later career in Law. She completed her Law Degree at The University of South Carolina School of Law and sat for The Bar in 1981. She served as a part time public defender as well as maintained a general law practice for many years. She later served as Chief Magistrate for Sumter County before retiring to part time law practice moving to Garden City Beach, SC. She was a long-term member of First Presbyterian Church in Sumter where she enjoyed singing in the choir and leading the youth ministry. She was later a member at First Presbyterian Church in Myrtle Beach where she enjoyed singing in the choir and served as deacon and elder. She was an advocate for the disadvantaged and those with mental health issues. She enjoyed music, theatre, the arts, gardening, the outdoors and her cats. She is preceded in death by her oldest son, William McNeil Jones, Jr, her first husband William McNeil Jones, her second husband Donald M. Stuart, her brother William Blanding Upshur, and her sister Rebecca Caroline Upshur Bull. She is survived by her youngest son, Dr. Blanding Upshur Jones of Los Angeles, children of her late husband: Vickie Hartley (Kevin) of Potomac, MD and Mark Stuart (Marianne) of Rocky Mount, NC; two sisters in law: Dr. Jane K. Upshur of Johns Island, SC and Beverly Dinkins of Sumter, SC and many other family members. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to South Carolina chapter of the The National Alliance on Mental Illness. http://namisc.org/ A celebration of life will be held in Sumter, SC, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2pm at The Main Room, Hamptons Restaurant. Published in The State on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

