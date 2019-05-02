Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Purcell. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home - Broadway 201 First St. Broadway , NC 27505 (919)-258-6711 Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Anne McMillan Purcell SPRING LAKE, NC - Martha Anne McMillan Purcell, age 81, of Spring Lake, North Carolina died Monday, April 29, 2019 at her home. She was born in Ehrhardt, South Carolina, daughter of the late Henry Vallentine McMillan and Minna Clyde O'Neal McMillan. Anne was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Teodora Rose Purcell. She was a graduate of Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina and retired from Furman as Director of Planned Giving. She was a member of Mount Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Broadway, North Carolina. Surviving are her daughter, LeAnne Reyes and husband, Jorge, of the home, son Andrew McMillan Purcell and wife Melonee of Roanoke, Virginia, brother Henry C. McMillan and wife Susan of Irmo, South Carolina, nephew Henry Scott McMillan, wife Aimee and their children Tyler, Riley and Peyton, of York, South Carolina, niece Melissa Lynn McMillan of New York, NY, and grandchildren Eva Anne Reyes, Charles Andrew Michael Purcell and William Zachary Cooper Purcell. Anne's presence was always gracious and humble. She took joy in lifting others up, in word and deed. As a sister, mother and grandmother, Anne fiercely loved her family. She was a lifelong friend to many. She lived her faith. Memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Mount Pisgah Presbyterian Church, with Reverend Doug Houston officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 am in the church sanctuary. Online condolences can be made at

