Martha Rogers Arnette COLUMBIA - Martha Rogers Arnette, 85, formerly of Irmo, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019. Born in Lake View, South Carolina, on August 27, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Bennie and Clara Bethea Rogers. She graduated from Coker College and attended graduate school at the "other" USC. Martha was a lifelong Gamecocks fan. She loved playing cards with her friends, Carolina football games, and The Golden Girls. She was a loving and generous mother and grandmother. Martha is survived by her daughters, Bethea Cock (Tom) of Tampa, Florida and Allison Robertson (Dixon) of Columbia; a brother, Larry Rogers (Phyllis) of Flat Rock, North Carolina; and three grandchildren, Ben Cock (Melissa), Rachael Reilly (Brian), both of Tampa, and Ali Robertson of Columbia. The family will receive friends from 5:30 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. A private graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon, August 12, 2019 at Lake View Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the or to a . Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 1, 2019