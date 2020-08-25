1/
Martha Rose Lorick Cockrell
Martha Rose Lorick Cockrell SALUDA - Mrs. Martha Rose Lorick Cockrell, 79, of Saluda, SC, departed this life on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, Greenwood, SC. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at the Furman Matthews Cemetery in Batesburg, SC. The Reverend Jordan Smith of Clyde's Chapel Southern Methodist Church, Batesburg, SC, will preside. Due to COVID19, there will be no visitation or viewing prior to the graveside service. Memories and condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com

Published in The State on Aug. 25, 2020.
