Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Chapin Chapel 123 Columbia Ave Chapin , SC 29036 (803)-345-3500 Visitation 5:00 PM Fellowship Hall of Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church Chapin , SC View Map Burial Following Services Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Shealy Stuart CHAPIN Martha Shealy Stuart, wife of Fred E. Stuart of Chapin, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Jacob Owens "Hope" Shealy and Verna Eleazer Shealy. Martha was born on November 22, 1929, in Carlisle, SC. She attended elementary school in Carlisle and graduated from Union High School. She attended Newbery College, where she completed an Executive Secretarial course. She worked for Dearing Milliken and Company in Union before moving to Chapin in 1956. She worked for two years as a secretary for Ellett Brothers and then worked as secretary and receptionist for Dunn Electric Company in Columbia. Martha married Fred Stuart in 1957. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church in Chapin, SC. She was a member of the church choir, taught Sunday School, Weekday Church School and Bible School. She served on the Social Ministry Committee and was a member of the Miriam Circle. Martha's hobbies included knitting, counted cross stitch and working crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She and Fred enjoyed traveling around the country in their motor home, visiting 47 of the 50 states, including flying to Hawaii and driving to Alaska. They have also visited most of the Canadian Provinces as well as taken several cruises. But no matter where they roamed together, their favorite place was always at home in Chapin, spending time with family and friends. Martha was predeceased by her brother, Roy Homer Shealy and sister, Ruth Shealy Lindler. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held at Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church in Chapin on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 am with the Reverends Ralph Hill and Joanna Gragg officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm in the Fellowship Hall of Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church, 101 E. Boundary St., Chapin, SC 29036. She is survived by her husband, Fred Stuart; her daughter, Tami (Bill); grandchildren, Lorraine and Trey, along with many nieces and nephews, and extended family. The family would also like to extend a special thanks to Vanessa, Claudia, Christine, and Renel for all their help, love and friendship in the recent months and years. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave online condolences and memories, please visit www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

Martha Shealy Stuart CHAPIN Martha Shealy Stuart, wife of Fred E. Stuart of Chapin, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Jacob Owens "Hope" Shealy and Verna Eleazer Shealy. Martha was born on November 22, 1929, in Carlisle, SC. She attended elementary school in Carlisle and graduated from Union High School. She attended Newbery College, where she completed an Executive Secretarial course. She worked for Dearing Milliken and Company in Union before moving to Chapin in 1956. She worked for two years as a secretary for Ellett Brothers and then worked as secretary and receptionist for Dunn Electric Company in Columbia. Martha married Fred Stuart in 1957. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church in Chapin, SC. She was a member of the church choir, taught Sunday School, Weekday Church School and Bible School. She served on the Social Ministry Committee and was a member of the Miriam Circle. Martha's hobbies included knitting, counted cross stitch and working crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She and Fred enjoyed traveling around the country in their motor home, visiting 47 of the 50 states, including flying to Hawaii and driving to Alaska. They have also visited most of the Canadian Provinces as well as taken several cruises. But no matter where they roamed together, their favorite place was always at home in Chapin, spending time with family and friends. Martha was predeceased by her brother, Roy Homer Shealy and sister, Ruth Shealy Lindler. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held at Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church in Chapin on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 am with the Reverends Ralph Hill and Joanna Gragg officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm in the Fellowship Hall of Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church, 101 E. Boundary St., Chapin, SC 29036. She is survived by her husband, Fred Stuart; her daughter, Tami (Bill); grandchildren, Lorraine and Trey, along with many nieces and nephews, and extended family. The family would also like to extend a special thanks to Vanessa, Claudia, Christine, and Renel for all their help, love and friendship in the recent months and years. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave online condolences and memories, please visit caughmanchapin.com Published in The State on Sept. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close