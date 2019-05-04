Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Stone. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Martha Anne Hayes Stone LEXINGTON - Mrs. Martha Anne Hayes Stone, age 87, of Lexington, SC, formerly of Toccoa, GA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Lexington, SC. She was the daughter of the late Channing Pace Hayes and Viola Sophia Rothell Hayes and was born in Richmond, VA on July 13, 1931. Mrs. Stone graduated from Furman University and the University of South Carolina. She was a member of the Toccoa First Baptist Church and was retired from the State of South Carolina in the Department of Social Services. She is survived by her children, James Edwin Cassell, Jr. (Dana) of Chapin, SC, Samuel Rothell Cassell (Claire) of Columbia, SC, Virginia Evelyn Cassell of Columbia SC, and her step-son, Curran Roy Stone of Columbia, SC; five grandchildren, Cole Hayes Cassell, Jessica Cecilia Cassell, Pace Elizabeth Cassell, Davis Hart Cassell, and Tanner Hance Cassell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curran Earl Stone; and by her grandson, Ashley James Cassell. Funeral services will be held at three o'clock Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Toccoa First Baptist Church with the Rev. David Ritcey officiating. Burial will follow at Toccoa City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the mortuary from 1pm - 2:30 pm Saturday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Mission Fund at the Toccoa First Baptist Church, 475 E. Tugalo Street, Toccoa, GA 30577. Martha and Curran enjoyed working on mission projects with their many friends there. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitlockmortuary.net Whitlock Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The State on May 4, 2019

