Service Information
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia , SC 29203
(803)-254-2000

Visitation
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Service
1:00 PM
New Light Beulah Baptist Church

Martha Hampton Thompson COLUMBIA - Martha Hampton Thompson was born on September 25, 1935 to the late Sophie Johnson Hampton and Lawyer Hampton. Martha, affectionately known as "Red", was the 10th of 11 children born to this beautiful couple. She departed this life on June 11, 2019. Martha was educated in the public school system of Richland County. She retired from The Marwin Company after 20+ years of dedicated services. She leaves to cherish precious memories: her devoted husband, Walter Thompson, Sr.; four daughters, Cheryl Sumter, Deborah (Anthony) Luckey, Loria Reese, and Belinda Robinson; and one son, Anthony Thompson all of Hopkins, South Carolina; Two daughter in laws Lottie Thompson, Gadsden, South Carolina and Annie Thompson, Eastover, South Carolina; one sister, Dorothy Jones, Hopkins, South Carolina; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren. Her life will forever be cherished by the loving memories of a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The homegoing service for Mrs. Thompson will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 1:00 PM at New Light Beulah Baptist Church with burial in Saint James Baptist Church Cemetery. Family Visitation will be held today, June 14, 2019 from 5-8pm. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

