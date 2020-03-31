Martha Yon Nix HOPKINS - Martha Yon Nix, 92, of Hopkins, SC, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her residence, with her loving daughters at her side. Due to the current national health precautions, a private graveside service will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens, with Christopher Nettles, RN, officiating. Later, a public memorial service will be held and announced. You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com to view the full obituary and sign the family's guest book online. The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home of Sumter, SC for the arrangements.
Published in The State on Mar. 31, 2020