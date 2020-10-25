Martha Zimmerman

October 30, 1931 - September 24, 2020

Pomaria, South Carolina - Martha Weber Zimmerman, 88, of Pomaria, died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Born on October 30, 1931 in Lock Haven, PA, she was a daughter of the late Lester and Magdalena Fritz Weber.

Martha is survived by her husband of 67 years, David Richard Zimmerman; sons, Joseph Zimmerman and Mark Zimmerman; a daughter, Karen (Doug) Quinn and grandchildren, Christopher Zimmerman and Kimberly Zimmerman.

She is also survived by three very special nieces, Sharon Confer Morley, Julie Confer Panczyszyn and Leslie Weber Shropshire; and one very special pup, Potter. Martha was predeceased by a sister, Virginia Confer and a brother, Lester Weber, Jr.

After graduating from Lock Haven High School in 1949, Martha was employed in her home town and in 1953 married Korean War Veteran David Zimmerman. They eventually moved out of PA and lived in several places in NY before settling in Candor, NY, where they lived until 1997. At that time, they relocated to Pomaria, SC.

Martha was a force of nature and loved life. She worked outside the home doing many different things, from retail to real estate, to going back to work full time in her mid-50's just to have something to do. In 2008, Martha came to work at the Little Mountain Unlimited Antique Mall, where she worked up until last month. She was an icon at the store, and her circle of friends and customers is huge. There was no where Martha went where she did not know someone; her personality was just that big.

Anyone wishing to send a memorial should donate to ones local animal shelter or favorite pet rescue. Martha loved her dogs and her "grand-dogs." One thing that was guaranteed to make her happy was a dog, and we know that there was a bunch of them waiting to greet her as she entered heaven.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 beginning at 3 pm at the Antique Mall Cafe, Little Mountain Antique Mall, 1528 Main Street, Little Mountain. Those feeling comfortable attending should plan on being casual, and bring their best memories of this unforgettable lady.





