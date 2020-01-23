Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin L. Eubanks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Martin L. Eubanks LEXINGTON - Martin L. Eubanks, age 59, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 18th , 2020. Martin, is the son of Johnny and Frances Eubanks. He was raised in Thomasville, Georgia then graduated from UGA, and relocated to Lexington, SC where he enjoyed a 33 year career with the SC Dept of Agriculture. Martin is survived by his wife Karen, his three children Claire (Phil) Carpentier, Kelly (Nick) Howell, and John Martin (Katie) Eubanks as well as three grandchildren Mollie, Paul, and Leah. Martin is also survived by his parents, brothers and many other family members. He was predeceased by his first wife Debbie. Thompsons Funeral Home is handling arrangements. A Celebration of life services will be held Friday, January 24 at Northside Baptist Church in Lexington, SC with visitation at 3:30, service 4:30, reception 5:30. Memorial donations may be made to the church.

