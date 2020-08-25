1/
Martin L. Taylor Jr.
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Martin L. Taylor, Jr. 6/3/1939 - 8/21/2020 LEXINGTON - On Friday August 21, 2020, M.L. went home to be with the Lord at the age of 81. M.L. was the son of the late Martin Luther (Luther) Taylor, Sr. and Lillie Ruth (Ballington) Taylor. He was a lifelong member of the Boiling Springs UMC and of the Boiling Springs community. M.L. faithfully served his community by dedicating 40 years as a volunteer firefighter with the Lexington County Fire Service, many of which he was the Chief of the Boiling Springs Volunteer Fire Department. He deeply loved serving with many of his family and friends. M.L. is survived by his dedicated and loving wife of 56 years, Mary Ann Taylor; sons, Marty (LaReina) Taylor, Melvin (Cindy) Taylor; daughter, Michelle (Tony) Boatwright; grandchildren, Derek (Katie) Poole, Colton (Morgan) Poole, Zack, Matthew, Nathan and Halie Taylor; brother, Huey Taylor and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Louise (Lulu) Taylor, Gladys Corley and Doris (Dot) Ricard; and brother, Johnny (John) Taylor. A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Boiling Springs UMC with the funeral service to follow at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. The family would like to thank the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice for their care and support during this difficult time. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in the form of donations to the Hearts and Hands Ministries, c/o Boiling Springs UMC, 2373 Calks Ferry Road, Lexington. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411

Published in The State on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
02:30 - 04:00 PM
Boiling Springs UMC
AUG
25
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Boiling Springs UMC
