Martin Levi Brown COLUMBIA - Martin Levi Brown was born on June 10, 1928 to parents Martin L. Brown Sr. and Gertrude Shumpert Brown. Martin grew up with a strong work ethic from the farm work he did in his younger years. After school, Martin attended Newberry college, obtaining a degree in business. Martin also attended classes at both LSU and Harvard Business school. He worked as a Bank Examiner, then became president of First Peoples National Bank in Hartsville, SC. After 30 years in banking, Martin retired, to work even harder in real estate. He had previously purchased a large piece of land in Lexington where there was only a school called Liberty Hills. Martin had an entire subdivision built, which he named Liberty Hills in honor of the school that was there. He was a lifetime Gideon. Martin was known as a visionary and a hard worker. Martin often said, "I enjoy my life, I enjoy my work, and I feel like I've helped a lot of people." He was preceded by his parents, Gertrude, and Martin, Sr.; brothers, James (Yvonne) and Jessie.Martin is survived by Mary, his loving wife of 53 years. Martin was surrounded by his wife, his faithful friend, Frank Kelly, who was like a son to Martin, and close friends. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday June 19, 2020 at Northside Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Boiling Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com

Published in The State on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
