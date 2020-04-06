Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin Mays. View Sign Service Information Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden 1112 Fair Street Camden , SC 29020 (803)-432-3583 Send Flowers Obituary

Martin Mays CAMDEN- Dr. Martin Lee Mays, 84, of Camden SC died peacefully at his home Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was born in Camden, SC, the son of the late Moses Lee and Rebecca Zemp Mays. Lee is survived by his wife of 55 years, Margaret "Peggy" Team Mays; daughters, Margaret Boykin Mays, of Charleston, SC, "Rebie" Mays Bland (Kingsland), also of Charleston, SC and grandchildren King and Marlee Bland. Lee grew up in Camden and graduated from Camden High School followed by Wofford College where he played on the tennis team and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. After college, Lee attended the University of Maryland School of Dentistry followed by service as a Captain in the US Air Force. Lee served as a dentist stationed in Evreux, France. Upon discharge, Lee returned to Camden where he opened his dental practice and was given the nickname "Painless" for more than 50 years. Lee was a longtime member of the Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church, the Camden Rotary Club, and Springdale Hall. For years most days he could be found having lunch with the "Lunch Bunch" or playing golf at the Camden Country Club with some of the best friends a man could have. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Rebecca Mays. Memorials maybe made to the Lyttleton United Methodist Church,1206 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020 or Food For the Soul, 110 E. Dekalb Street, Camden, SC 29020. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. A private service for the family will be held at Quaker Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left online for the Mays family at

