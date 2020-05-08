Marvin Crawford Thompson LEXINGTON - Marvin Crawford Thompson, 83, of Lexington SC passed away on May 5, 2020 due to dementia at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community. Marvin was born in Cottage Hill, Florida on October 18 1936. He was the son of the late James Hope Thompson and Ada Lou Simmons Thompson. He is survived by his much adored wife of 58 years, Mary Louise Hall Thompson, his loving daughters, Julie Anne Thompson Hicks (Robert), Kathryn Suanne Thompson Luther, Angela Gaye Thompson Erickson (Jeff); his grandchildren who he loved dearly, James David Luther IV and Janie Simmons Hicks; and brother, Willis Hope Thompson, Sr.(Katie). His numerous nieces and nephews who, like his children he loved and was so proud of their many accomplishments he would admonish on a regular basis "to remember where you came from!" He was predeceased by brothers: James Simmons Thompson, Alex Byrd Thompson, and Franklin Ellis Thompson, and survived by their spouses Barbara, Faye and Betty Thompson. Marvin grew up in Gonzalez Florida. Besides hunting and fishing he loved football. A favorite memory was of Marvin and his brothers and the Gonzalez Galloping Gophers playing the Cantonment boys. The Cantonment boys were rough and the Gonzalez boys were sweet nice boys. Many stories are still told about the antics Marvin loved to play on and with his brothers. He was a 128 lb lineman on the Tate High School Football team they called Skeeter. They didn't get water back then in summer practice just salt and they thought that made them fast! He graduated from Auburn University in 1961 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and was a War Eagle. He served in the Naval reserves for eight years as he began his career. He was a proud Eastman Kodak employee working for Eastman Kodak Company in Kingsport, TN., Carolina Eastman Company in Columbia/ Sandy Run, SC, and then retired from Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport TN in 1997 after a 36 year rewarding career. Marvin was an active member of Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church, Kiwanis Club and on the board of the Boys Club of Columbia SC. He was a "people person" and loved his family, church, friends and co-workers. He couldn't wait to meet the newest visitors to walk in the church doors. He wanted everyone to know and love Jesus Christ. His favorite pastime was to fish the North Edisto River and quail hunt with his favorite bird dog, Sandy. Marvin's family would like to give special thanks to his "Angel Caregivers" at Still Hopes Episcopal Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a family graveside service will take place Saturday May 9, 2020 at 11AM at Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church Cemetery. Moseley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church, Building Fund at 3050 Leaphart Road, West Columbia, SC 29169 or to a charity of your choice. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 8, 2020.