Uncle Marvin was a real treasure--a gracious, southern gentleman, without an unhelpful bone in his body. A favorite memory was from a road trip to Miami to see Clemson whoop up on Nebraska in the January 1982 Orange Bowl. With a cooler full of Clemson Orange Soda, a fist full of tickets, and a stack of $2 bills stamped with orange paw prints, the Thompsons came down from Columbia, SC to visit with my family in Tampa. We made the trip down and back for the game in one shot. Uncle Marvin enjoyed peeling off those $2 bills to pay for gas, parking and snacks. We got a chance to learn some Clemson cheers and do a lot of holllerin' for the Orange and White. The return home (5-hour drive) in the wee hours was an adventure, but we made it safe and sound. I will miss him. I am comforted by many good memories and the friendliness and kindness of Aunt Mary Louise, and cousins Julie, Suanne and Gaye.

Keith Stanfill

