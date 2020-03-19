Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin David Harrelson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marvin David Harrelson 07/06/1927 - 03/17/2020 COLUMBIA - Marvin (Buddy) David Harrelson was born in Mullins, SC, the son of the late David Henry Harrelson and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Drew Harrelson. At the age of 17, Marvin joined the US Marine Corp. During WWII, he was assigned to the 6th Division, C Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Marines and fought in the Battle of Okinawa. After WWII, he was stationed briefly at the Naval Base in Charleston, SC, Quantico, VA as an instructor at Officer's Training School, and back to Charleston, SC again before getting orders to go to Korea. After entering Inchon, he fought in the Chosin Reservoir and was awarded the Bronze Star. After the Korean War, additional transfers took place to Camp Lejeune, NC, Jacksonville, FL Naval Air Station, Okinawa, and Albuquerque, NM before retiring in 1964. Marvin moved his family to Columbia, SC and went to work as a patrolman at USC. After three years, he was selected to form security for the newly built Carolina Coliseum. Under his direction, he received numerous letters of appreciation for his security detail for the acts that performed at the Coliseum. Ringling Brothers' Circus praised him for allowing shelter for their elephants in the basement of the Coliseum due to extreme cold that winter thus instituting the famed "Elephant Room". He was soon promoted to Chief of Police for USC and received two awards from the Governors. Marvin took on the role as Chief of Security for Coastal Carolina where he retired in 1983 before moving his family back to Columbia. Marvin enjoyed fishing, woodworking, traveling, and spending time with his family. Marvin is survived by his wife of 73 years, Frances McCormick Harrelson, sons Mark W. Harrelson (Cynthia) of Hopkins, SC, and Michael D. Harrelson (Jean) of Greensboro, NC, daughters Frances Marie Harrelson, Joan Patry, and Patricia Sloan (John) all of Columbia, SC, four granddaughters Christine Harrelson, Stephanie Cowart (Travis), Alyssa Sloan, and Jenna Harrelson, two great-grandsons David Cowart and Elijah Cowart, two brothers, Barry Harrelson (Merilyn) of Loris, SC, and Jerry Harrelson (MaryAnn) of St. Pete, FL, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Douglas Harrelson, Jimmy Harrelson, twins John and James Harrelson, and sisters Irene Dimmery, and Evelyn Norris.

Marvin David Harrelson 07/06/1927 - 03/17/2020 COLUMBIA - Marvin (Buddy) David Harrelson was born in Mullins, SC, the son of the late David Henry Harrelson and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Drew Harrelson. At the age of 17, Marvin joined the US Marine Corp. During WWII, he was assigned to the 6th Division, C Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Marines and fought in the Battle of Okinawa. After WWII, he was stationed briefly at the Naval Base in Charleston, SC, Quantico, VA as an instructor at Officer's Training School, and back to Charleston, SC again before getting orders to go to Korea. After entering Inchon, he fought in the Chosin Reservoir and was awarded the Bronze Star. After the Korean War, additional transfers took place to Camp Lejeune, NC, Jacksonville, FL Naval Air Station, Okinawa, and Albuquerque, NM before retiring in 1964. Marvin moved his family to Columbia, SC and went to work as a patrolman at USC. After three years, he was selected to form security for the newly built Carolina Coliseum. Under his direction, he received numerous letters of appreciation for his security detail for the acts that performed at the Coliseum. Ringling Brothers' Circus praised him for allowing shelter for their elephants in the basement of the Coliseum due to extreme cold that winter thus instituting the famed "Elephant Room". He was soon promoted to Chief of Police for USC and received two awards from the Governors. Marvin took on the role as Chief of Security for Coastal Carolina where he retired in 1983 before moving his family back to Columbia. Marvin enjoyed fishing, woodworking, traveling, and spending time with his family. Marvin is survived by his wife of 73 years, Frances McCormick Harrelson, sons Mark W. Harrelson (Cynthia) of Hopkins, SC, and Michael D. Harrelson (Jean) of Greensboro, NC, daughters Frances Marie Harrelson, Joan Patry, and Patricia Sloan (John) all of Columbia, SC, four granddaughters Christine Harrelson, Stephanie Cowart (Travis), Alyssa Sloan, and Jenna Harrelson, two great-grandsons David Cowart and Elijah Cowart, two brothers, Barry Harrelson (Merilyn) of Loris, SC, and Jerry Harrelson (MaryAnn) of St. Pete, FL, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Douglas Harrelson, Jimmy Harrelson, twins John and James Harrelson, and sisters Irene Dimmery, and Evelyn Norris. Published in The State on Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close