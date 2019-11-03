Marvin Efron WEST COLUMBIA - Dr. Marvin Efron, 89, of West Columbia, entered into eternal rest on November 1, 2019. He was born May 30, 1930 in Aiken, SC to the late Harry Henry and Mary Fadem Efron. Surviving is the love of his life, his wife of 63 years, Sara Lyon Timmerman Efron, his daughters; Leslie Efron Platt of West Columbia, Susan Crouch (and beloved son in law Marty) of Irmo, his grandchildren; Austin Harris, Tori Crouch, Conor Crouch, Sara Platt, Libby Platt, and Charlie Platt, his sister; Evelyn Bernstein, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Dr. Efron is predeceased by 2 sisters; Sylvia Weissman and Lyn Rossoff, and a brother; Joseph Efron. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073. A funeral service for Dr. Efron will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. A burial will be held privately by the family.
Published in The State on Nov. 3, 2019