Marvin Ralph "Buster" Senn WEST COLUMBIA - Marvin Ralph "Buster" Senn, 64, of West Columbia, South Carolina, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on January 1, 2020. He was born in Columbia to the late Ralph Mathias Senn and Earnestine "Teenie" Andrews Senn who survives. "Buster" graduated in 1974 from Brookland-Cayce High School. He then attended Midlands Technical College earning his Associate's degree. After graduating he began working at the family business of Senn Bros. Fruit and Produce Company. He was a lifelong member of Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church where he served in many ways including youth leader, Sunday School teacher, and sound system technician. His greatest joys were derived from participating in missions of the church including assisting with the annual barbecue, variety shows, mission trips, and working with the youth program. He was also a member of the Lion's Club. "Buster" enjoyed watching classic tv shows, creating items, listening to music, telling jokes or funny stories and looking at different ways to solve problems. He is remembered as a joy filled man who brought laughter to the people he encountered. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Judy Senn Jones, and husband, Lin, his niece, Melissa Jones, and nephew, Matthew Jones and wife, April. The family extends a special thank you to his church family, friends, and family members, for the many acts of love and kindness shown to him over his lifetime and especially during the last 3 years. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church in West Columbia on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in the Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church's family life center following internment. Contributions in his memory may be made to Mt. Hebron's Youth Program or Mt. Hebron's Heritage Building Fund, 3050 Leaphart Rd., West Columbia SC 29169. Please sign the online guestbook at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on Jan. 3, 2020