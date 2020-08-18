1/1
Mary Alice Duncan
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Alice Duncan ANDERSON - Mary Alice Duncan went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, August 17th, 2020. Born in Greer, South Carolina, on May 5th, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Codie Emmaline Taylor Hill and Roswell A. Hill. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and a charter member of Trinity United Methodist Church in West Columbia, South Carolina. Mary Alice was an active member of the West Columbia Garden Club and along with her husband Griff, lived in the same house in Saluda Gardens since 1956. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Griffin Winn Duncan as well as two brothers and a sister. Horace Bennett Hill, Roswell A. Hill Jr. and Mildred Irene Hill Bailey. Surviving are a son William H. "Bill" Duncan and his wife , Helen Garren Bailey- Duncan of Anderson, South Carolina; grandchildren, Brittany, Tyler, Nicholas, Andrew and Caitlin of the home. Due to the CDC guidelines and the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1201 Mohawk Drive, West Columbia, South Carolina 29169. Thompson Funeral Home, 200 State Street, West Columbia, South Carolina 29169 will be assisting with the funeral arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia
200 State Street
West Columbia, SC 29169
(803) 369-8256
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved