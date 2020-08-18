Mary Alice Duncan ANDERSON - Mary Alice Duncan went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, August 17th, 2020. Born in Greer, South Carolina, on May 5th, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Codie Emmaline Taylor Hill and Roswell A. Hill. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and a charter member of Trinity United Methodist Church in West Columbia, South Carolina. Mary Alice was an active member of the West Columbia Garden Club and along with her husband Griff, lived in the same house in Saluda Gardens since 1956. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Griffin Winn Duncan as well as two brothers and a sister. Horace Bennett Hill, Roswell A. Hill Jr. and Mildred Irene Hill Bailey. Surviving are a son William H. "Bill" Duncan and his wife , Helen Garren Bailey- Duncan of Anderson, South Carolina; grandchildren, Brittany, Tyler, Nicholas, Andrew and Caitlin of the home. Due to the CDC guidelines and the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1201 Mohawk Drive, West Columbia, South Carolina 29169. Thompson Funeral Home, 200 State Street, West Columbia, South Carolina 29169 will be assisting with the funeral arrangements.



