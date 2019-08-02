Guest Book View Sign Service Information James A. Dyal Funeral Home 303 S. Main Street Summerville , SC 29483 (843)-873-4040 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM James A. Dyal Funeral Home 303 S. Main Street Summerville , SC 29483 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Miles Road Baptist Church 816 Miles Road Summerville , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Alice Dyal SUMMERVILLE - Mary Alice Dyal, 79, of Summerville, wife of the late James A. Dyal, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Roper St. Francis Hospital. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. The Funeral service will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2 o'clock at Miles Road Baptist Church, 816 Miles Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Entombment will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens Mausoleum, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dorchester Memory Gardens Development Fund, P.O. Box 3040, Summerville, SC 29484 or The Compassionate Friends, 303 S. Main Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Mary Alice was born on August 16, 1939 in Meggett, SC, daughter of the late Robert Lee and Alice Hill Marvin. She graduated from St. Paul's High School class of 1957. In 1958 she moved to Louisville, KY to work and put James A. Dyal through Kentucky School of Mortuary Science. She was co-founder of James A. Dyal Funeral Home which opened in 1963 in Summerville, SC. Later she co-founded Dorchester Memory Gardens, Lowcountry Monuments, and Tri-County Cremation Center. She was involved in many organizations and was devoted to Compassionate Friends where she helped many people in their time of unimaginable grief. She enjoyed life to the fullest, loved her family and countless friends. She was as hard worker and a most compassionate Funeral Director. She always strived to serve families as if they were her own. She will be extremely missed by her family, funeral home staff and the entire Lowcountry Community. Survivors include: one son: James A. Dyal, Jr. (Myra Lynch) of Summerville; one daughter Elizabeth Dyal Locklear of Summerville; one grandson: Daniel Locklear of Summerville; two brothers: W. Henry Marvin (Narda) of Winston-Salem, NC and Frank M. Marvin of Hollywood, SC. In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by one daughter: Daphne Lorraine Dyal. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at

Mary Alice Dyal SUMMERVILLE - Mary Alice Dyal, 79, of Summerville, wife of the late James A. Dyal, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Roper St. Francis Hospital. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. The Funeral service will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2 o'clock at Miles Road Baptist Church, 816 Miles Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Entombment will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens Mausoleum, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dorchester Memory Gardens Development Fund, P.O. Box 3040, Summerville, SC 29484 or The Compassionate Friends, 303 S. Main Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Mary Alice was born on August 16, 1939 in Meggett, SC, daughter of the late Robert Lee and Alice Hill Marvin. She graduated from St. Paul's High School class of 1957. In 1958 she moved to Louisville, KY to work and put James A. Dyal through Kentucky School of Mortuary Science. She was co-founder of James A. Dyal Funeral Home which opened in 1963 in Summerville, SC. Later she co-founded Dorchester Memory Gardens, Lowcountry Monuments, and Tri-County Cremation Center. She was involved in many organizations and was devoted to Compassionate Friends where she helped many people in their time of unimaginable grief. She enjoyed life to the fullest, loved her family and countless friends. She was as hard worker and a most compassionate Funeral Director. She always strived to serve families as if they were her own. She will be extremely missed by her family, funeral home staff and the entire Lowcountry Community. Survivors include: one son: James A. Dyal, Jr. (Myra Lynch) of Summerville; one daughter Elizabeth Dyal Locklear of Summerville; one grandson: Daniel Locklear of Summerville; two brothers: W. Henry Marvin (Narda) of Winston-Salem, NC and Frank M. Marvin of Hollywood, SC. In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by one daughter: Daphne Lorraine Dyal. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com . ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Published in The State on Aug. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close