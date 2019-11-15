Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Alice McCaslin. View Sign Service Information Carolina Funeral Home 215 East Highway 378 Bypass Scranton , SC 29591 (843)-389-3780 Graveside service 11:00 AM Cook Cemetery Lake City , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Alice McCaslin 14 July 1922 - 10 November 2019 LAKE CITY, SC - Mary Alice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Born in Lake City, South Carolina she grew up in Williamsburg County, one of the seven children of her father Robert James Cook and her mother Nancy Juanita Feagan. During World War II, while working in Charleston, S.C., she met her husband Louis Baxter McCaslin, who was then serving in the U.S. Navy as a UDT frogman. As a military family, and later as her husband worked as a manager of Arinc Research, she moved all over the country from Rhode Island, to Virginia, to Hawaii and to California. Eventually she found her last home in Arnold, Maryland. She worked as a clerk in various jobs both in local and federal government finally retiring from the United States Naval Academy. She was an active member of the Scottish-American community in the Baltimore-DC area for many years and a founding member of the Robert Burns Society of Annapolis. Nevertheless, she always thought of South Carolina as her "real" home and kept in contact with an array of relatives whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her daughter Marianneke Snider, her son Rodney McCaslin, her grandchildren Robert Bruce McCaslin, Sarah Elizabeth Dziennik, and Andrew Calum McCaslin. In her last days her children, grandchildren, their spouses, as well as her five great grandchildren, surrounded her. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at Cook Cemetery in Lake City, SC., directed by Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton, SC.

