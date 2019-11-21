Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Alice Smith. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Service 1:00 PM Bethlehem Baptist Church 1028 Eastman Street Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Alice Smith COLUMBIA - Mrs. Mary Alice Smith departed this life on November 16, 2019 at Prisma Health Richland after a long illness. Born in Richland County on April 11, 1936 to the late George Tucker and Mary Colvin Edmonds. Mary was educated in the public schools of Richland County and graduated from C.A. Johnson High School in 1954. After high school, Mary attended Benedict College. Mrs. Smith joined Bethlehem Baptist Church College Place at the age of 12. She was a member of the Senior Musical Choir, Pulpit Aid Club and frequently attended the senior 11 am Bible Study which she loved very much. She retired from Crafts' Farrow State Mental Hospital after 30 years of service. She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Deacon Roland Smith; two sons, Kenneth J. (Mable) Prioleau and Roland (Sytrilis) Smith, Jr.; one daughter, Brenda K. Prioleau; four grandsons, Matthew T. Prioleau, Andrew B. Ngugi, Kevin M. Moore, and Keelin J. Fitzpatrick; a beloved sister, Mary E. Campbell; and friends and relatives who will miss her dearly. The homegoing service for Mrs. Mary Alice Smith will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, 1:00 PM at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1028 Eastman Street, Columbia, SC with burial in the church cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

