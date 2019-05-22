Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory 690 Southport Road Roebuck , SC 29376 (864)-587-7777 Visitation 12:00 PM J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory 690 Southport Road Roebuck , SC 29376 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory 690 Southport Road Roebuck , SC 29376 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Anita Marlowe Jennings SPARTANBURG - Mary Anita Marlowe Jennings, 90, affectionately known as Nena, wife of Russell Lee Jennings, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was born in Spartanburg, SC on September 23, 1928 and was the daughter of the late William Ralph and Irene Brock Marlowe. Anita was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School and Robinson's Business College. She was a licensed real estate agent and broker for the Still Agency, Cleveland White and Associates, and Colonial Trust prior to becoming an independent agent. She was a longtime member of Oak Grove Baptist Church where she taught adult Sunday school classes and served in a number of church positions. Her life was defined most of all by her relationships with her family and friends. She prided herself on being a true "care-giver" and enjoyed ministering to other people. Anita is survived by her husband of 72 years, Russell Jennings; her sons, William Russell "Buddy" Jennings (Anne) and Larry Allen Jennings (Margaret); five grandchildren, Tracy Anderson (Allan), Tripp Jennings (Dawn), Kylee Newkirk (Duncan), Matthew Jennings, and April Barnado Wheless (Lee); ten great grandchildren, Alayna and Mac Anderson, Aiden and TJ Jennings, Charlotte, Hunter, and Lillian Newkirk, Logan and Fallon Jennings, and Cecily Wheless; and a sister, Linda Marlowe; along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, James Ralph Marlowe. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 22nd, 12-1PM at Dunbar Funeral Home, 690 Southport Road, Roebuck, SC 29376. Funeral services will follow in the Chapel at 1PM, officiated by Reverend Rufus Chaneyworth and Reverend Monty King. Burial will be held in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 350 N Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301. The family would like to thank Kim and Sharon of Spartanburg Comfort Keepers and the nurses and staff of the Spartanburg Regional Hospice for the love and care shown to Anita. Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to the Oak Grove Cemetery Fund, P O Box 170544, Spartanburg, SC 29301. John 3:16 "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life." Condolences may be expressed to the family at

Published in The State on May 22, 2019

