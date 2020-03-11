Mary Ann Brown SUMTER - Mary Ann Brown, 29, died Monday, March 09, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center. Born November 13, 1990, in Sumter, she was the daughter of Laurie C. Brown and Carol Walters Brown. She was a member of NewSpring Church - Florence Campus and was employed by Industrial Electric and Rewinding. Survivors include her parents of Sumter; maternal grandmother, Ermer Walters of Sumter; aunts, Beth Cuttino of Sumter and Angela Scott (Robert) of Dalzell; uncle, Robert Walters, Jr. (Harriet) of Sumter; and cousins, Tillman E. Cuttino III (Melony) of Simpsonville, Elizabeth Cuttino of Hopkins, Lauren Scott of Dalzell, and Jacob Walters of Dalzell. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Montague Laurie Brown and Janis Moore Brown; and maternal grandfather, Robert Walters. A funeral service will be held at 3 P.M. Thursday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Sam Gibson and Chaplain Donna Peele officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M. Wednesday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home. Memorials may be made to NewSpring Church Gauntlet Fund, P.O. Box 1407, Anderson, SC 29622. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.

