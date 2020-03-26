Mary Ann Foster Turner COLUMBIA - Mary Ann Foster Turner, 90, of the Wildewood Downs Retirement Community, Columbia, SC, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Providence Hospital NE in Columbia. Born November 6, 1929, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late John Alberry Foster and Gertrude Bishop Foster and widow of Robert Edward Turner. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by brother, John Alberry Foster, Jr. and half-brother Alton Foster. Survivors include her daughters, Patricia Ann Turner of Columbia, SC, Betsy Godshall (William) of Elgin, SC, and Mary Beth Jeffords (Wes) of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Amanda Colgate (Ryan Beadle) of Charlotte, NC and Ansley Jeffords of Columbia, SC; and great-granddaughter, Elle Grace Beadle. A 1951 graduate of Converse College, Mrs. Turner taught 5th and 6th graders in the early 1950's before becoming a full-time homemaker and mother. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Columbia, the Joy of Living Sunday School Class, and a former member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg. Mary Ann will be remembered as the family historian who loved history and research and was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She loved traveling and especially the many camping trips with her family. Mary Ann loved God's nature and had an uncanny ability to name every tree, flower and bird she saw to the amazement of all of her children. Visitation will begin at 11:15 AM Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with a graveside service following at 12:00 noon, conducted by The Rev. Sal Barone. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Columbia, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29201. An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in The State on Mar. 26, 2020