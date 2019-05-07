Mary Ann S. Crosby GILBERT - Services for Mary Ann Shumpert Crosby, 85, will be conducted 4:00 p.m. Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church with the Rev. Judson Merrell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 333, Gilbert, SC 29054. Mrs. Crosby passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Albert Cleveland and Marie Hare Shumpert. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and was a retired legal secretary. Surviving are her son, Stanley Bobby Crosby, Jr.; daughter, Suzanne C. Meeks; 2 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley B. Crosby, Sr. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on May 7, 2019